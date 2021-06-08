FRSC urges governments to provide for bicycle lanes in road construction

The Federal Corps, (FRSC) has advised Federal and State Governments to map out bicycle lanes in future road constructions.

This, the Corps said, would reduce the huge costs associated other means , reduce traffic crashes and the man hours , among other advantages.

The FRSC Kwara Sector Commander, Corps Commander Jonathan Owoade, gave the advice in a telephone interview the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) on , in Lagos.

He said that the of bicycle, as a mean , would positively on all spheres.

“The of bicycles , among other things, positively on the society, reduce the huge costs associated other means and save time. Nigerians should embrace the of bicycle as a mean of ”, he added.

According to him, the first of June every year had been set aside by the United Nations General Assembly to celebrate and create awareness on the advantages of non-motorised means of .

NAN reports that in celebrating this year’s bicycle day, the commander led a convoy of riders along major in Ilorin, on June 7, to sensitise residents.

He listed other advantages of using bicycle as a means of , to include:

exercise, which helped   health issues, improvement of mental ability, elimination of traffic gridlock in urban areas and reduction of gas emissions, which posed a great danger to climate change.

The FRSC boss urged governments to insert bicycle road maps into future road construction plans. (NAN)

