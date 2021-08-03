Housewife drags husband to court for alleged battery, seeks divorce

A housewife, Hadiza Isiyaku, on Tuesday dragged her husband, Ibrahim before a Grade I Area Court in Kubwa, , seeking divorce battery.

Isiyaku resides in Kubwa, said her 12-year-old marriage marred by constant beating.

She also said that Ibrahim accused her of sleeping around with men and insults her mother.

The mother of four,  said the marriage contracted under the Islamic law.

” I court to dissolve my marriage on the grounds of lack of love and abuse, ” she said.

In his defence, Ibrahim begged the court to give some to settle with his wife,  saying he still loves her.

The Judge, Muhammad Adamu adjourned the matter until Aug. 12 for report of and continuation of hearing. ( NAN)

