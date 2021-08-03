13-year-old Taraba varsity graduates first PhD student

The Taraba State University, Jalingo, has recorded its first Doctor of Philosophy Degree (PhD) graduate 13 years after its establishment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this feat was recorded after Hanawa Rufus successfully defended his thesis for Mathematics Education.

Prof. Benjamin Imoko, the External Examiner, pronounced Rufus qualified in character and learning, and awarded him the degree on Tuesday.

“Having satisfied every requirement needed, I pronounce you as a holder of PhD in Mathematics Education,” he said.

Reacting to the development, Prof. Vincent Tenebe, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, said he was very delighted to see the university attain such height during his tenure.

While congratulating Rufus on his achievement, Tenebe called on all other PhD as well as Masters Degree students in the university to concentrate on their research to succeed.

“I want to urge other PhD and Masters degree students to concentrate more on their studies because at these levels, it is not just theory but also practicals.

“They should learn how to conduct research and report the findings in order to deliver quality works that would contribute to societal development,” said.

Prof. Solomon Iyekekpolor, one of the supervisors of the thesis, commended the vice chancellor for creating an enabling environment to enhance academic standard in the university.

Iyekekpolor urged other students to emulate Rufus’ commitment to academic work so as to round up as scheduled.

Dr John Ajai, an Associate Professor of Mathematics and co-supervisor of the thesis, also expressed delight to be part of the history that was made by in the institution, which was established in 2008.

He noted that the successful defense of the first PhD thesis is a testament that both students and lecturers remained committed to the growth and development of the Ivory tower.

Ajai equally commended the management of the institution for aggressively increasing the manpower strength of the university to enable it begin to offer PhD in many courses.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visibly elated Rufus thanked God and the university community for the opportunity to become a PhD holder. (NAN)

