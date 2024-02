Gunmen kill police officer in Rivers

Gunmen, driving in a Sienna Bus, fired at police officers conducting a stop and search operation in Port Harcourt, killing one officer in the process.

SP Grace Iringe-Koko, the spokesperson for the Police Command in Rivers, condemned the attacks as senseless and unprovoked in a statement released on Friday.

She revealed that one of the attackers was, however, killed during the ensuing exchange of gunfire.

“The sad incident occurred at about 9:45 p.m. on Feb. 21 when unidentified hoodlums targeted policemen from Operation Sting of the Rivers State Police Command.

“While the officers were carrying out stop and search at Eliozu flyover, they were attacked by the hoodlums traveling in a carton-coloured, glass-tinted Sienna bus.

“The vehicle’s registration number remains unknown at this time.”

Iringe-Koko said that the criminals fired directly at the unsuspecting officers without any provocation.

“The attackers, arriving from the Rumuodumaya axis, opened fire on the police team, resulting in the tragic loss of one Inspector who valiantly sacrificed his life in the line of duty.

“Undeterred, the police team responded bravely, engaged the attackers, and managed to neutralize one of them who was wearing a mask.

“Unfortunately, the others managed to escape, but potentially sustaining gunshot wounds,” he added.

The official stated that an investigation has been initiated by the command to apprehend the culprits, with the criminal gang responsible for the attacks already identified.

She affirmed that the police force would not relent its until all individuals involved in the despicable act are brought to justice.

“Such acts of aggression against security forces impact the safety and security of society, hence, we shall remain resolute in our duty to preserve peace and protect lives.

“The Commissioner of Police in Rivers, CP Olatunji Disu, has pledged that those who perpetrate violence against law enforcement and civilians will face the full weight of the law.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and colleagues of the fallen Inspector, and we assure them that his sacrifice will not be in vain,” Iringe-Koko noted.

The police spokesperson encouraged citizens to continue their lawful activities without fear, emphasizing that the command would enhance its strategies to ensure their protection. (NAN)

By Desmond Ejibas