FG to integrate smart learning board into classrooms

The Federal Ministry of Education says it will integrate the Wowbii interactive board, a smart learning board into the classrooms to aid teaching and learning.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Didi Walson-Jack stated this in Abuja on Friday at the presentation of the board by a delegation from the Unity School Old Students Association (USOSA) and Wowbii technology.

The permanent secretary pledged to work with Wowbii to escalate the innovation to secondary schools and Colleges of Education (COE) for the teachers to learn a new way of digital interaction.

“Today marks the beginning of digitisation of all unity colleges and also the teachers.

“Once the ministry gets it right, every other school will get it right. This is the beginning of a revolution in digital innovation.

” We are going back to the drawing board to integrate this technology into the classrooms and train our teachers on the use of the board,” she said.

She promised to cascade the innovation to all schools around the country and beyond the education sector

“This is a milestone because we are all going digital not only in the education sector but the whole of Nigeria.

“This Wowbii board will mark the beginning of interaction with students by their teachers in a way that has never been before in Nigerian public schools,” she said .

The President of USOSA, Michael Magaji urged that nothing should stop Nigerian children from getting the best education that would make them compete with their counterparts around the world.

Magaji noted that the board is a way of giving back to their alma mater, while hoping to sustain the collaboration with the ministry to advance secondary education in the country.

“Tax payers money was used to educate us to global standards. Today with technology, we can reinvent those standards with the right tools of technology and make the environment conducive both for teachers and students.

“We hope that this adoption would be taken by the ministry and the entire country and our students can get better and quality education,” he said.

Meanwhile, the founder of Wowbii, Mr Gbolahan Olayomi, said the technology was introduced in 2015 and it has since been adopted by private schools around the country.

Olayomi said the scratch-proof technology, built for the environment of children with security features had curriculum content infuse in it.

“He said the technology made it possible for any child from the remotest village in Nigeria to compete and have access to the best in terms of technology. (NAN)

By Funmilayo Adeyemi