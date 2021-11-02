Gunmen abduct UNIABUJA professor, children, others

By Idris Ibrahim

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly abducted a professor of economics in University of Abuja alongside two of his children and other people.

The assailants invaded the senior staff quarters at Giri in Gwagwalada Area Council of Abuja during the wee hours of Tuesday.

It was gathered that six persons were abducted during the operation that lasted for 1 hour with little or no resistance from security agencies.

FCT police command spokeswoman, Josephine Adeh confirmed the incident in a statement sent to Newsdiaryonline Tuesday morning.

“The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, CP Babaji Sunday has dispatched additional tactical and conventional policing resources to the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) main and satellite campuses as well as the staff quarters and other affiliate formations of the university, to fortify security, improve public safety and protect citizens in and around the university community.”

“The CP gave the order following report that some yet to be identified armed criminals invaded the UNIABUJA Staff Quarters located at the GIRI area of the FCT in the early hours of today, 2nd November, 2021.”

“The CP noted that a combined team of the Police and personnel of the Nigerian Army 176 Guards Battalion were swiftly mobilized to the area to protect the citizens. Preliminary investigations however revealed that six (6) persons were allegedly abducted into the forest by the criminals on sighting the security operatives,” Mrs Josephine said.

Security operatives are yet to curb the menace of kidnapping activities across the country’s capital city as they continue to carry out their heinous activities with impunity.

