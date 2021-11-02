Parallel diaspora leadership: APC Ghana seeks swift intervention

Mr Oghenosa Micheletti, Diaspora Chairman of the APC in Ghana, has urged swift intervention of its national leadership to address emergence of a new APC leadership group in the diaspora.

This he said, was to avert external misunderstandings.

The call came on the backdrop of the inauguration of APC Diaspora Leaders Executive, a new group of stakeholders of the party in the diaspora on Oct. 30, made known via a statement signed by its Global General Secretary, Mr Sanni David on Monday.

The APC Ghana chairman in a statement on Tuesday, in Lagos, said the Forum of APC Diaspora Chairmen, made up of chairmen of the party in various countries including Ghana , remained the diaspora executive recognised and given a letter by the APC leadership in 2015.

He said with the emergence of the new APC diaspora leaders, there was need for the party’s leadership to clarify issues on its diaspora leadership.

He said he supported the idea of more Nigerians in the diaspora joining the APC in their various countries of residence, but care must be taken to ensure that the party remained one at all levels, including international, with one leadership.

” The formation and inauguration of a new APC stakeholders leadership in the diaspora on Monday, came as a surprise when there is an existing structure of members in different countries recognised by the national leadership of the party.

” Recently, the forum of APC Diaspora chairmen were invited by the National leadership to make a presentation on the party’s ongoing 2021 constitutional amendment and review and some of the diaspora forum chairmen were in Nigeria for that.

“With 2023 fast approaching, there is need to trade softly and avoid anything that may affect the image of the APC in the international arena,” he said.

Micheletti said there was need to ensure that the APC both in Nigeria and other countries, remained one indivisible family.

“We have worked for the party right from the election of President Muhammadu Buhari to date and cannot sit and watch the party’s image smeared by unnecessary rivalry.

” We have made the APC an enviable party in the diaspora and will continue to do so.

” However democracy allows everyone to have a say and space to aspire, but it should not be to the detriment of the party. Therefore, I suggest that the APC leadership should swiftly look into this issue with a view to resolving it as soon as possible,” he added.

He, however, said the diaspora leadership remained united and would work for the success of APC in 2023, adding that the APC victory in 2023 general elections would be a work over because of the performance of the present APC led administration in Nigeria. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...