FRSC records 45 deaths, 59 crashes in 3 months in Kano

Bosede Olufunmi

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Kano State Command, said it recorded 45 deaths and 59 road traffic crashes in three months.

The State Sector Commander, Ibrahim Sallau-Abdullahi, who disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kano, said the deaths and crashes were recorded between January and March.

He said that during the period under review, 257 persons of the 510 passengers sustained various injuries.

The sector commander added that 8,869 vehicles were impounded within the period under review for contravention of various traffic offences.

He identified some of the most prevalent offences to include non possession of driver’s licence, overloading and speed limit violation.

The sector commander, however, noted that there was a reduction in road traffic crash and deaths by about 25 per cent compared to the same period 2022.

He attributed reasons for the reduction in crashes and fatalities to increased level of enforcement and sensitisation campaigns carried out in motor parks and places of worship.

Sallau-Abdullahi nonetheless, cautioned drivers against speed limit violation and other actions inimical to road safety.

He also enjoined motorists to always observe traffic regulations, to ensure safety on the roads.(NAN)