Adopt environment friendly processes to actualise energy sustainability – PCTS Chairman

By Yusuf Yunus

Mr Tayo Akinkunmi, Chairman, Petroleum Contractors Trade Section (PCTS) of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), has called for the adoption of environmental-friendly processes to achieve energy sustainability.

Akinkunmi was quoted in statement on Thursday to have made the call at a forum on the future of energy at the ongoing Nigeria International Energy Summit in Abuja.

According to him, humanising energy, which is not a project, is a mindset that takes into cognizance that humans need energy.

Akinkunmi said that the process of making energy available and consuming it has an impact on the environment.

He said that the process also recognises that societies need to leverage natural resources as means of eliminating poverty.

“It is therefore a paradigm shift that demands accountability and balance in our energy systems,” he added.

Akinkunmi noted that technology had a role to play in getting a balance when it comes to energy security, affordability and sustainability as well as its impacts on everyday life.

According to him, the human race has always looked towards technology to surmount challenges and the energy industry has had a significant share of such advancement.

“In order to make energy reliably available, the industry needs to continue to leverage advancements to diversify and improve energy sources.

“Improve storage technologies and improve off-grid solutions for stranded communities,” he said.

Akinkunmi said that deploying technologies, such as vendor-led solutions of member companies of PCTS, would significantly improve energy projects.

He explained that it would also cut down delivery time, essentially ensuring availability of energy to consumers.

On sustainability, Akinkunmi said that “member companies of PCTS have solutions that are geared toward helping their stakeholders to reduce emissions associated with operations and capturing emission for storage or re-purposing.

He said that PCTS was inaugurated in July 2008 as a private industry group comprising major services and technology providers in the oil and gas industry.

Akinkunmi said that the group came together to pool resources and make meaningful contributions, not only to the energy industry, but also the nation at large.

He said that its member companies are technology-based companies that remain committed to being the arrowhead in resolving the challenges of the energy industry.

“The Chamber, as the representative organ of the business community, is a leading voice of the organised private sector in Nigeria.

“It maintains regular consultations policies and issues affecting business and the economy,” he added.(NAN)