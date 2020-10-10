Foundation urges medical students to develop literary skills

OCI Foundation, an NGO, on Saturday advised Medical students to develop their literary skills to unlock huge potentials that significantly complements medical practice.

The OCI Foundation’s President and Founder, Dr Chris Ifediora, gave the advise during its virtual Inaugural (2020) Edition of the Literary Award for Medical Students (LAMS) Initiative.

The contest was carried out in conjunction with the South East Zone of the Nigerian Medical Students’ Association (NiMSA).

According to him, his exposures to a balanced mix of academics and politics helped him hone his literary skills, which had guided him to achieve excellence in his careers to date as a medical practitioner, researcher and academic.

“Those skills were also vital in his sojourn through institutions in the United Kingdom, the United States of America and Australia.

“These underlie his firm convictions that developing literary skills among doctors can unlock huge potentials that significantly complements medical practice, and the LAMS Initiative is his way of inspiring our upcoming doctors in this regard,” Ifediora said.

He said doctors are expected to carry out researches as well as post-graduate studies, saying that knowledge of literary skills will complement their job.

Ifediora said Foundation’s decision to support the Nigerian medical students via the LAMS Initiative is an easy one, adding that he is active in NiMSA activities in his undergraduate days.

He said he is also an alumnus of the South East Zone of NiMSA, having been a prominent member of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Medical Students Association (NAUMSA).

Ifediora said the best three out of 10 students were given some amount of money and books to appreciate their efforts.

The Representative of the Panel of Judges, Mrs Ngozi Mowah, said 10 out of 127 essay submitted were selected, adding that the theme of essay competition was ‘Back to the Future’.

She said all the medical students that belong to the eight Medical Students Associations located in South-East Nigeria, are eligible for this contest.

Mowah said the Foundation is open to the possibility of expanding the programme across the entire Six NiMSA zones in the country.

She said LAMS Initiative is a component of the Foundation’s Educational project, which has five other scholarship schemes under it.

The Third Winner, Chukwu Ifeoma, appreciated the organizers, adding that it was a worthwhile experience.

NAN reports that The OCI Foundation is the sole sponsors of this annual Award, which is designed to identify, inspire, and reward medical students who show literary dexterity. (NAN)