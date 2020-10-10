Centre trains 50 people to end SGBV in Lagos communities

The African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development (Centre LSD) has trained 50 people toward ending Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) against women and girls in Ikorodu communities in Lagos State.

Mr Vincent Dania, Senior Programme Officer, Centre LSD, made this known at the training on Saturday in Lagos.

The training was titled: “Forming Collectives and Taking Action to End Violence, Harmful Practices Against Women and Girls in Ikorodu.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training was conducted under the joint European Union/United Nation’s Spotlight Initiative programme.

Spotlight Initiative is a joint EU-UN funded programme whose aim is to support a Nigeria where all women and girls, particularly the most vulnerable, live a life free from violence and harmful practices.

Centre LSD is an implementing partner under UN Women

Dania noted that the objective of the training was to form identified women and girls’ rights defenders in Ikorodu into a formidable force whose collective actions would be amplified by leveraging each others’ strength.

According to him, the training will equip them to better engage with traditional rulers, religious leaders and other key community stakeholders.

Dania said that the trainees would enhance advocacy for the prevention and response to sexual based violence, harmful traditional practices and promote women and girls’ rights in Ikorodu.

According to him, harmful traditional practices against women and girls in the communities include female genital mutilation, early/forced marriage, honor killings, widow ceremonies and denial of education.

“The harm caused by such violence can last a lifetime and span generations, with serious adverse effects on health, education, employment, crime and on the economic well-being of individuals, families, communities and societies,” Dania said.

According to him, prevention of SGBV and harmful traditional practices in Ikorodu would save lives and money.

“Efforts to stop sexual and gender based violence before they occur is crucial as this will protect and promote the well-being and development of individuals, families, communities and societies,” he said.

Commenting, Chief Saheed Aleje, Head, Baiyeku Community, Ikorodu, commended the Centre for the training, adding that rape cases committed in the communities were conducted by cultists.

Aleje urged government and security agencies’ support in boosting security in communities. (NAN)