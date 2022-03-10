Five Fraudsters Land in Jail for Cyber Fraud in Ilorin

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Commission, EFCC, on Monday, March 7, 2022 secured the conviction of five persons for offences bordering on cybercrime and other internet-related fraud.

They are Laoshe Abdul Olajide, Akinbohun Oluwatobiloba Stephen from Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State, Hammed Quadri Babatunde from Olorunda Local Government Area of Osun State, Lawal Opeyemi Faruq from Ilorin East Local Government Area of Kwara State and one David Ayodeji Ezekiel.

Justice Muhammed Sani of the Federal High Court in Ilorin convicted and sentenced the defendants to various jail terms after the court found them guilty of the charges brought against them by the EFCC.

The defendants, who were arraigned on separate charges pleaded guilty to their respective charges.

Following their guilty pleas, Aliyu Adebayo, Andrew Akoja and Rasheedat Alao who prosecuted the cases on behalf of the Commission urged the court to pronounce the defendants guilty as charged and sentence them.

Justice Sani sentenced Laoshe to three months imprisonment on count 1 and 2 with option of fine of N 50,000 (Fifty Thousand Naira Only) and ordered that the Apple iPhone x6 which was used as instrumentality of crime be forfeited to the Federal Government.

In the same vein, Akinbohun was sentenced to one year imprisonment with option of fine of N 250,000 (Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira Only). He was ordered to forfeit an Apple IPhone 6, Techno Spark 5, $100 (One Hundred Dollars) and N 20,000 (Twenty Thousand Naira Only) recovered from him to the Federal Government.

Justice Sani also sentenced Hammed to six months imprisonment with option of fine of N 100,000 (One Hundred Thousand Naira Only). He ordered that the convict’s iPhone X, iphone 11, blue laptop, which were used as instrumentality of the crime and the sum of $110 (One Hundred and Ten Dollars), which was a proceed of his unlawful activities be forfeited to the Federal Government.

Similarly, Lawal was sentenced to one year imprisonment with option of fine of N 250,000 (Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira Only). The court ordered the forfeiture of one iPhone 13 which he used to perpetrate the crime, a Lexus 250 car with chassis number JTHBK262085054547, $200 (Two Hundred Dollars and N 500,000 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira Only) to the Federal Government.

The judge also imposed a prison term of one year on David with option of N 250,000 (Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira Only) and ordered the forfeiture of one Toyota Corolla 2004 Car, Samsung S10, iPhone X, one red laptop and the sum of N 231,498.99 domiciled in his GT bank account to the Federal Government.

