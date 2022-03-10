Court Jails Two Internet Fraudsters in Makurdi

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Makurdi Zonal Command, on Monday March 7, 2022, secured the conviction and sentencing of Edigbo Oibe Fredrick and Valentine Agbaka Oryiman before Justice Abdu Dogo of the Federal High Court sitting in Makurdi, Benue State, on separate one count charge bordering on cyber-fraud.

The offence is contrary to section 22(2) (i) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition Prevention, etc) Act, 2015.

The charges preferred against the defendants read:

“That you, Edigbo Oibe Fredrick sometime in November, 2020 in Makurdi within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did dishonestly make use of a unique identification feature to wit: A USA PASSPORT of one Clarke Veronica with No. CL01011256 to gain advantage to yourself and thereby commit an offence contrary to Section 22(2) (i) of Cybercrime (Prohibition Prevention Etc) Act. 2015 and punishable under Section 22(2) (b) iv of the same Act.

“That you, Valentine Agbaka Oryiman sometime between the 25th and 27th April, 2021 in Makurdi within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, conspired with one Kelvin Tsokar Terhile (AKA OLD MAN CENTRE) now at large and defrauded Cosmic Intelligence Lab of the sum of N1, 350,000 (One Million Three Hundred and Fifty Naira) and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 27(1) (b) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition Prevention Etc) Act. 2015 and punishable under Section 28(2) of the same Act”.

Upon reading the amended charges to them, the defendants pleaded guilty and were convicted accordingly.

Justice Dogo sentenced Fredrick to two and half years imprisonment with an option of fine of One Million Naira (N1, 000,000.00).The judge also ordered that the convict forfeit all proceeds of crime, including an Apple Phone and Apple Macbook AIR4.2, to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Oryiman was sentenced to two years imprisonment with an option of fine of N400, 000.00. They are also to undertake, to be of good behaviour afterwards.

