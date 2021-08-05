FG submits NDC to UN Framework Convention on Climate change

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Government has submitted its final and updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate change.

The Minister of Environment,. made this known while updating journalists on recent developments in the environment sector on Thursday in Abuja.

The Minister disclosed that there has been important recent developments in the sector which include, submission of Nigeria’s Revised Nationally Determined Contributions of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, Nigeria’s Assumption of the Presidency of Pan African Great Green Wall and the hosting of the Council of Presidents of the GGW Countries, and the 10th Year anniversary of the Submission of UNEP Report to Nigeria.

He said,”Submission of Nigeria’s Revised Nationally Determined Contributions of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

With the approval of HE President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR), Nigeria on the 30th of July, 2021 submitted its final and Updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. This has now replaced the interim updated NDC that was submitted on the 27th of May 2021.

“We have raised our ambition in this updated NDC, by including emission reduction from the waste sector, for the first time, and increasing our conditional contribution. Hence this updated NDC has an unconditional contribution of 20% below Business-as-Usual by 2030 and 47% contribution conditional on international support.

“The new Revised Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC’s) is an opportunity for Nigeria to follow the path of Low Carbon Development, which will in turn facilitate an equitable and sustainable development for us.

“We are taking these ambitious pledges carefully also in consideration of low economic growth and the myriad of challenges attributable to the COVID 19 pandemic.

“This demonstrates our commitment to play the leading role on sustainable development in Africa. The vision of our NDC is fully aligned with the Sendai Framework on Disaster Risk Reduction, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Nigeria Economic Sustainability Plan.”

The Minister said that the government is focusing on a sustainable and climate smart economic diversification with green job development along the value chains for the teaming youth, a just energy transition and access to electricity for all Nigerians, provision of a healthy environment by the National Decarbonization of all the NDC sectors towards a Net-Zero trajectory.

According to him, this includes electric mobility, clean cooking energy systems, energy efficient building and infrastructure, and importantly, mainstreaming Circular Economy in all strata of National production and consumption while prioritizing gender issues.

The Minister expressed delight over Nigeria’s Assumption to the Presidency of Pan-African Agency of the Great

Green Wall and the hosting of the Summit of Heads of States of the GGW Countries.

“I am very delighted to inform you that only last week at the 7th Ordinary Session of the Council of Ministers of the Pan-African Agency of the Great Green Wall (PAGGW) on 29th July, 2021 Nouakchott, Mauritania, the council adopted among others the following:

“That Nigeria host the 8th Ministers meeting of the PAGGW later in the year.

“That Nigeria Host the 5th Summit of the Heads of State and Government virtually in September, 2021.

“That His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari assumes the Presidency of the Heads of States and Government of the PAGGW at the end of the 5th Summit.

“That the Honourable Minister of Environment Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar assumes the Chairmanship of the Council of Ministers at the end of the 5th Summit,” he said.

He said the additional highlights of the Meeting include, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), European Union Bank had expressed support for the GGW programme and the importance of using the GGW programme to address the biodiversity problem of Africa as the GGW programme remains the future of Africa, among others.

Another milestone achieved by the sector as revealed by the Minister is the 10th Year anniversary of the Submission of UNEP Report to Nigeria, among others.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...