PDP Crises: Stakeholders call for calm, urges members to remain faithful

By Chimezie Godfrey

Critical stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have urged members to remain calm and faithful as they initiate moves to resolve all crises bedeviling the party.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Senator David B. Mark, Prof. Jerry Gana, Dr. Iyochia Ayu, Alh Duke Lamido, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, Senator E Abaribe, Senator Ayim Pius Ayim, Senator Ibrahim Mantua, Senator A. Wabara, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, Dr. Ibrahim H. Dankwambo, Hajia Zainab Maina, and Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

Others include Rt. Hon. Austin Okpara, Senator Biodu Olujimi, Senator Zainab Kure, Senator Agboola Hosea, Senator Odion Ugbesia and Chief Mike Ogiadomhe.

The stakeholders noted that recent developments at the National Secretariat of the part has necessitated the move, and therefore appealed to all party organs to be orderly, while assuring them of immediate and peaceful resolution of all contention within the party.

“In view of recent developments at the National Secretariat of our great Party, we have resolved to issue this press statement urging all Party Organs, Party Officers and Party Members to remain calm, faithful and orderly, as we proceed with urgent consultations and initiatives to resolve the contending issues.

“We wish to firmly reassure aggrieved stakeholders that we intend to be thorough, objective, creative and balanced in our efforts to find lasting solutions to the fundamental matters arising.

“Towards this end, we have initiated moves to urgently meet with our Governors, the Board of Trustees, the National Working Committee and other critical stakeholders.

“Since we all share the legitimate desires of our loyal members to offer a credible, effective and productive alternative, we have no doubt that we shall soon find positive, appropriate, pragmatic and lasting solutions to the problems facing the Party. We shall emerge from this crisis stronger, better and more united. This is only a temporary challenge,” they stated.

The stakeholders assured all Nigerians that the Peoples Democratic Party is resolute in providing qualitative leadership, sound programs, effective implementation strategies and hope generating solutions to the country’s national problems.

They commended all party members and supporters across Nigeria and in diaspora for their commitment, loyalty and strong support.

