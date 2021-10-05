FG not treating bandits with kid-gloves – Lai Mohammed

The Federal Government says it is erroneous and misleading the accusation in certain quarters that it is treating bandits with kid-gloves.

The Minister Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed stated this on Tuesday when he featured on Nigeria Television Authority programme, “Good Morning Nigeria’’.

Speaking on renewed onslaught against bandit on the programme monitored by the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, the minister said banditry is with no basis on religion or ideology.

He said the approach the federal government through the military in treating is not to make a distinction between bandits and terrorists.

“I think we have been dancing around nomenclature, a criminal is a criminal whether it is a bandit or terrorist and the same measure is being meted out to them.

“That is why we find it ridiculous, the accusation that the federal government is softer on bandits than the separatists and other criminals.

“This is a fallacy, a fake news and all into one, and this is the kind divisive rhetoric being promoted by some naysayers,’’ he said.

Mohammed said it is senseless the military to treat bandits, who are killing and policemen, with kid-gloves.

He added that the method the military in fighting through the land and air would not allow any distinction between bandits and other criminals.

Mohammed said with the renewed onslaught against bandits and certain measures taken by the governors the states where bandits are operating, they are winning the war.

He said the governors had learnt from the mistakes the past and had that they would not negotiate with bandits but to go after them and not spare them.

Mohammed said measures, such as   mobile telecommunication networks in certain areas and the ban on sale petroleum products in jerry cans and at filling stations around the land borders are yielding fruits.

He added that the ban on sale fairly used motorcycles in some markets and restriction on the use of “junction motor parks’’ in the states are also yielding results. (NAN)

