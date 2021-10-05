Ogun CJ seeks upgrade of Borstal institute, remand home

The Chief Judge of Ogun, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu, has appealed to the state government and philanthropists to donate generously for the upliftment of the Borstal Institute and Remand home in the state. Dipeolu made the call on Tuesday, during her visit to the correctional centre at Adigbe area of Abeokuta, as part of activities for the 2021 to 2022 Legal Year.

The CJ, who granted amnesty to one of the inmates during the visit, noted that such donations would assist the institute to organise vocational training, especially for young offenders who had been abandoned by their families.She added that such training, among other benefits, would equip and assist such young offenders to adapt easily into the society and make them useful after their release.“

Some of these offenders are young and not quite knowledgeable, and some of them were remanded for major offences like rape.“‘They were remanded for correctional purpose and that is why we need to engage and train them because we do not want them to return to crime when they are released,” she said.Justice Dipeolu, particularly, called on parents to endeavour to train their children so that they would abstain from all forms of vices.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Chief Judge was accompanied on the visit by the Chief Registrar, Deputy Registrars, Magistrates’ and the State Social Welfare Officers.(NAN)

