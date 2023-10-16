FG, IFAD, others partner to enhance food security — Minister 

By Aminu Garko

The Federal Government on Monday reaffirmed its commitment to partner with relevant stakeholders to enhance food production in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, said this at a Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone Programme (SAPZ) organised by thel ministry in collaboration with IPAD and IsDB in Kano.

Kyari who represented by the Director Projects Coordinating Unit of the Ministry, Mr Musa Bukar, said the implementation mission of FGN/IFAD Special Agro-Industrial processing zone SAPZ Programme was meant to support the development of the programmes in enhancing high food production.

He said the programme would help in creating Agro Industrial Hubs and Agricultural Transformation centres through the provision of support infrastructure and policy regulatory incentives for the private sector.

This, he said was led by African Development Bank and Islamic Development Bank.

The minister noted that the FGN/IPAD programme targets rural women and youth, stressing that the programme would also ensure social inclusion and provide opportunities for participation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) and PWDs among others.

Earlier, Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State represented by the Commissioner for Planning and Budget, Alhaji Musa Shanono, said Kano was selected among the eight states for the implementation of the first phase of the programme.

He said this was to accord all the needed support to achieved the set objectives.

” As indicated, the primary objectives of SAPZ is to transform the Nigeria Agricultural sector into a more competitive advantage by eliminating the supply side constraints.

” My administration has ordered the rehabilitation and renovation of the previously established institution created during the administration of Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

”This includes poultry, livestock, fisheries, irrigation, farm mechanization and Entrepreneurship development institutes,” he said.

The Country Director, IFAD Nigeria, Mrs Dede Ekoue, said the International Fund for Agricultural Development, remains steadfast to supporting sustainable agricultural development, rural and food systems transformation.

“In line with the national priority of Agri-food system transformation and the presidential emergency declaration on Nigeria’s food security with the National priority of Agri-food transformation, IFAD confirms it’s commitment to support the smallholder farmers.

”This will help to drive food systems transformation.

” We call on strong collaboration among stakeholders including but not limited to Federal Government, state government, farmer organisations, private sectors, financial institutions, youth and women groups,” she said.( NAN)

