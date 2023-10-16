Training imperative to addressing emerging security challenges – GOC

By Stanley Nwanosike

Maj.-Gen. Hassan Dada, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, says the Army will continue to train and retrain its personnel to address emerging security challenges in the country.

Dada said this on Monday while declaring open a training workshop for 82 Division Operational Planning Cadre 2023, which will run from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, in Enugu.

Represented by Brig.-Gen. Anthony Kubiangha, Commander 54 Signals Brigade, the GOC said it was important for personnel to adhere to the Tactics, Techniques and Procedures in Nigerian Army operations.

Dada, who is also the Commander, Joint Task Force South-East Operation UDO KA II, said that the Division had keyed into the command philosophy of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, which was focused on ensuring a well equipped and highly motivated force.

“This philosophy aligns perfectly with the aim of this Cadre, which is to refresh and equip our officers and other participants with the skills to plan, organise and execute military operations seamlessly in conventional and asymmetrical warfare situations.

“Participants are therefore encouraged to take the Cadre seriously by paying utmost attention in order to understand what is being taught and also make meaningful contributions,” he said.

According to him, the army cannot afford to be complacent in being adequately prepared to face any security challenge.

The GOC said that the planning workshop was an essential step in that direction, adding that competent resource persons from the Armed Forces Command and Staff College would share their experiences with the participants.

“I urge all participants to actively engage in all the activities and discussions, for I firmly believe that their input will prove invaluable in enhancing our capabilities,” he added.

Dada said the involvement of personnel of the Nigerian Police, DSS, NDLEA and DSS in the training, was part of the COAS command philosophy on promoting inter-agency cooperation in addressing security challenges.

The GOC tasked the participants to take advantage of the training to refine their operational skills. (NAN)

