FG bows to pressure, extends deadline for NIN update on SIM

The Federal Government has bowed to pressure from the public as it on Monday extended the deadline for the provision of National Identification Number by telecommunication service subscribers.

The government recently gave a two-week deadline for update of SIM with NIN, an order that drew outrage from the public.

Apparently reacting to the outcry, FG announced an extension in a statement on Monday by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

Titled: “Extension of Registration Period and Cancellation of USSD and Verification Fees,” the statement was jointly signed by the Executive Vice-Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission, Umar Danbatta; and Director-General, National Identity Management Commission, Aliyu Aziz.

It said: “The National Task Force on National Identification Number and SIM Registration met today, 21st December, 2020.

“The meeting was chaired by the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami with major stakeholders in the sector including Chairman – NCC, EVC-NCC, DG-NITDA, DG-NIMC, ECTS/ECSM-NCC, Chairman ALTON, CEOs of MTN, Airtel, Ntel, Glo, Smile and 9moble in attendance.

“Based on the endorsement of the Federal Government of Nigeria, the following resolutions were made:

“Three (3) weeks extension for subscribers with NIN from 30th December, 2020 to 19th January, 2021; and

“Six (6) weeks extension for subscribers without NIN from 30th December, 2020 to 9th February, 2021.”

Furthermore, FG said: “NIMC has provided strategies to enable citizens attend the registration in full compliance with Covid-19 protocols – particularly the use of facemasks which remains mandatory and maintenance of social distancing.”