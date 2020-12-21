FU Lokoja: UNILORIN Alumni Association rejoices with new VC

The University of Ilorin Alumni Association Worldwide has rejoiced with the newly appointed Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State; Prof. Olayemi Akinwumi who until recently was the Deputy Vice Chancellor; Academics of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Yeye Bolanle Olatunde, National Publicity Secretary of the Association on Monday.

The statement noted that, “A 1985 History graduate of the Better By Far University, Prof Akinwumi has distinguished himself in many areas of academic endeavour and has severally identified with his alma mater and its by-products.”

Yeye Bolanle “expressed the very best wishes of the Dr Stephen Olawale Fasakin-led association to this erudite scholar while praying for a successful tenure of office.”

She quoted Fasakin saying, “You have done us proud before, I have no doubt that you will do it again”.

In the same vein, the Kogi State chapter of the alumni through its national officer; Mr Benjamin Ampitan also expressed the chapter’s joy and excitement upon hearing of Akinwumi’s appointment.

“We heartily welcome our dear brother to the confluence state and promise him our full support for his overall success,” he submitted.

Prof. Akinwumi’s appointment takes immediate effect.