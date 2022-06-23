FCT minister of state inaugurates PHC donated by Rotary Club

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Thursday inaugurated a Primary Health Care facility donated by the Rotary Club of Abuja, Karu Housing Estate, to boost the quality of healthcare to residents.

The Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, while inaugurating the facility at the Healthcare Centre, Jikwoyi, expressed optimism that the gesture would help to boost the quality of healthcare available to residents of the area.

The minister said that the donation marked the successes recorded in community partnership and participation as well as the collective efforts aimed at strengthening the Primary Health Care scheme in the FCT.

“The fact that Rotary Club constructed and completed this Primary Healthcare facility to support healthcare delivery system in the territory is not a surprise to most of us because of your antecedents at the Rotary Foundation.

“Rotary Club is no doubt an upright non-governmental organisation and one that stays true to an unwavering commitment to saving lives.”

Aliyu said that FCT had benefitted immensely from the wealth of experienced, passionate and focused contributions to eradicating the wild polio virus globally and strengthening routine immunisation programme.

“Our partnership with you, among others has seen FCT being wild polio free for over seven years as the last case was confirmed in the first quarter of 2013.

“You have strengthened our PHC facilities structures and system at Dutsen Garki, Piwoyi, Sauka amongst others,” she added.

Aliyu emphasised that health was a fundamental human right, saying, “this will however require the Primary Health Care approach which allows for integrated care comprising preventive, curative and rehabilitative services extending from womb to tomb.”

“The first point of contact with the National Health System and a key to socio economic development and progress of a country, includes essential healthcare, universally accessible, acceptable, affordable, adaptable, appropriate, and active community participation.”

Aliyu, who commended the Rotary Club of Abuja, Karu Housing Estate for the gesture, assured that the FCT Administration, through its Primary Health Care Board, would take charge of the facility.

She said that the administration would provide the necessary manpower needed to improve the quality of care for residents of the area, especially women and children.

She, therefore, urged the personnel in the facility to observe Standard Operating Procedures in taking care of clients.

The minister assured that the administration would continue to strengthen the existing healthcare facilities across the six area councils to meet the high demand of its residents.

Earlier, the President of Rotary Club of Abuja, Karu Housing Estate, Mr Rvurinrin Ifidon, revealed that the club had over six years ago carried out several projects within Rotary’s seven core areas of focus.

“These include disease prevention and treatment water and sanitation, maternal and child health, basic education and literacy amongst others.”

She said the initial foundation of the Primary Healthcare was laid in the 80s but was abandoned during late President Shehu Shagari’s regime, stressing that through determination and focus, the club brought it to fruition.

Ifidon, however, appealed to FCT Administration and other critical stakeholders to support community projects, noting that community needs are overwhelming.

“Apart from primary healthcare, the people of Jikwoyi are in dire need of portable water. We will like to seek partnership with your office in our humble quest and desire to give our communities a phase lift.” (NAN

