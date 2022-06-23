NDLEA seizes 1,796kg hard drugs, arrests 40 traffickers in Badagry

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 1,796kg hard drugs along Badagry Seme expressway and waterways between January and May 2022.

Mr Abubakar Wada, the Narcotic Commander, Sème Spécial Area Command, said this at a news conference organised by the command on Thursday in Badagry.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the news conference was in preparation for the coming International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking schedule for June 26.

Wada said that the 40 persons were arrested within the period comprising 31 men and nine women.

He said that 19 of them were convicted while 20 were counselled.

Wada said that the arrests were made along Badagry Seme expressway and on Badagry waterways.

He listed the seized hard drugs to include cocaine, heroin, cannabis, tramadol exol, methamphetamine codeine syrup and diazapham.

He urged Nigerians to desist from drugs abuse and illicit trafficking.

On the coming international day against drug abuse, Wada said the idea of the June 26 day was to sensitise the people to the menace of drugs abuse and illicit trafficking.

He said that the drugs abuse was a global issue.

“Drug abuse and illicit trafficking is at all levels, community , local and state.

“This is the problem that we see in different forms, either people taking drugs or crime is being committed.

“When one looks at the rate at which drugs are being abused in the country, it gives reasons for concerned’’, he said.

Wada said that the major success recorded was tackling of the supply and demand chains of the trafficking.

He said some drug users were counselled by the agency.

According to him, they need help and not punishment. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

