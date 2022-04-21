FCT council re-introduces monthly sanitation

The Chairman, Bwari Area Council of the FCT, Mr John Gabaya, says the monthly sanitation to address environmental challenges in the area is being re-introduced.

Gabaya made this known in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the environment department of the council was working tirelessly to address the issue of sanitation and hygiene practices.

“We added more workers on the field to address some of these challenges within and around the council to consistently clean up some particular areas.

“Right now, we have set up a committee whose sole responsibility will be to ensure compliance to some of the innovation we intend to introduce in this aspect.

“One of such is the reintroduction of a day in a month that residents will have to all come out to clean their environment,“ he said.

Gabaya said that movement would be restricted for a particular time until the period assigned for the sanitation was over.

“I assure you that once this is in place, we will ensure strict compliance,” he said.

The chairman said that the council would come up with more details of the plan, adding that residents would be notified on the date and time of the exercise.

He urged residents of the council to always keep their environment clean, saying “it is the first step to living healthy and free from sickness and diseases’’. (NAN)

