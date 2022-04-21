Emerging technologies will increase efficiency, reduce cost of governance – BPRS boss

The Director-General, Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), Mr Dasuki Arabi, says proper application of emerging technologies will help to increase operational efficiency and reduce cost of governance.

Arabi made the observation in a paper he presented at a workshop on block chain technology ecosystem, on Thursday in Abuja.

The paper is titled: “Public sector requirement for efficiency in service delivery with respect to emerging technology (block chain).”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workshop was organised by the BPSR in collaboration with Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy and Nigeria Communications Commission.

He said that block chain technology “is already

having positive impact around the world and its proper application in Nigeria will fast track ongoing reform of the public service.’’

Arabi described emerging technologies as science-based innovations with potential to create a new industry or transform existing ones.

According to him, its significance in the public

sector will only increase in the coming years in the areas of quality service delivery in the public service.

The director-general said that the application of technology will strengthen public institutions, as they incorporate new thinking about how government delivers services to citizens.

“With new strategy, better outcomes and efficiency will be delivered through innovation and excellence in ICT,” he said.

He listed the advantages of block chain technology to include effective record keeping, financial transparency and securing data access.

“Block chain is a system of recording information in a way that makes it different or impossible to change, hack or cheat the system,” Arabi said.

Arabi also said it ensure data security, reduce cost and waiting time, enhance accountability and trust, and promote public private partnership.(NAN)

