Fayemi congratulates new NCDC DG, Adetifa

September 7, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



 Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti,  has described appointment of Dr Ifedayo Adetifa, new  Director General (DG),  Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), as the best choice for the strategic position.

In a statement on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti by Mr  Yinka Oyebode, the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Fayemi described Adetifa as a thoroughbred , who would bring his wealth of experience and integrity bear on the job.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, announced the appointment of  Adetifa, an Ayede-Ekiti indigene, as  the new DG of NCDC.

Adetifa  replaced  the immediate past DG of the NCDC, Dr Chikwe Iheakweazu,  who recently bagged a World Organisation (WHO) appointment.

Fayemi urged the new NCDC boss justify the confidence reposed in him by the President,  by improving on the excellent track records of his predecessor.

Similarly, the governor has hailed the appointment of  Ijero- Ekiti born Dr Damola Dada,  into the membership of the Reform Committee, set up by the Federal Government on Monday.

The committee set up  develop and implement Reform for the country,  in collaboration with state governments and the FCT.

Dada, until his appointment, was  also a member of the Ekiti  COVID-19 Committee.

Fayemi urged him demonstrate his exceptional qualities and professionalism,  in the course of the national assignment.

“On behalf of the government and of Ekiti ,  I thank the President for considering these two excellent professionals from the state, for the opportunities serve their fatherland through these strategic positions.

“We are convinced that they will  not only add value their respective organisations, they will demonstrate high levels of integrity and the ethos integrity  for which the of Ekiti are known.

“ We wish Adetifa and Dada successful tenures,” Fayemi said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,