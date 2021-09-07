Sango-Ota residents task Ogun govt on road repair

 Residents Sango-Ota in Ado-Odo Local Government area Ogun on Tuesday, tasked the state government to carry out repairs  on all the dilapidated roads in Ota and its environs.

Mr Isaac Ogbah , former Chairman, Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Sango-Ota Chapter, spoke with News Agency Nigeria (NAN) said there was urgent need to ameliorate the sufferings the masses using the roads.

Ogbah said some the roads had death traps for residents as armed robbers make use the opportunity to rob people at nights.

“We have even seen cases where victims will be killed they struggle with them. We can no longer continue to lose innocent people to robbers due to the bad roads. ”he said.

Ogbah listed some the bad roads to include: Oju-Ore, Sango-Ota under bridge, among others.

The former NBA chairman also appealed to the Federal Government to repair some of the federal roads like: Ota-Idiroko road, Sango-Ota-Abeokuta Expressway and Atan-Agbara road.

He said the residents had given seven days ultimatum to commence repair work on those roads or face serious protest by the residents.

He added the residents had written several letters to Ogun government to repair the roads, but all proved abortive.

Also speaking, Mr Tijani Balogun, a resident of Oju-Ore, said they spend several hours on traffic grid lock before getting to their place of work every day.

“The discomfort experience by residents due to the bad roads cannot be over-emphasised.

“We are also part of the people voted for the government in the last election, so they need to deliver dividends of democracy to the people,” Balogun said.

He added the residents also their taxes to government so some of the infrastructure be provided.(NAN)

