Sango-Ota residents task Ogun govt on road repair

Residents of Sango-Ota in Ado-Odo Local Government area of Ogun on Tuesday, tasked the state government to carry out repairs on all the dilapidated roads in Ota and its environs.

Mr Isaac Ogbah , former Chairman, Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Sango-Ota Chapter, who spoke with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said that there was urgent need to ameliorate the sufferings of the masses using the roads.

Ogbah said that some of the roads had become death traps for residents as armed robbers make use of the opportunity to rob people at nights.

“We have even seen cases where victims will be killed because they struggle with them. We can no longer continue to lose innocent people to robbers due to the bad roads. ”he said.

Ogbah listed some of the bad roads to include: Oju-Ore, Sango-Ota under bridge, among others.

The former NBA chairman also appealed to the Federal Government to repair some of the federal roads like: Ota-Idiroko road, Sango-Ota-Abeokuta Expressway and Atan-Agbara road.

He said that the residents had given seven days ultimatum to commence repair work on those roads or face serious protest by the residents.

He added that the residents had written several letters to Ogun government to repair the roads, but all proved abortive.

Also speaking, Mr Tijani Balogun, a resident of Oju-Ore, said that they spend several hours on traffic grid lock before getting to their place of work every day.

“The discomfort experience by residents due to the bad roads cannot be over-emphasised.

“We are also part of the people that voted for the government in the last election, so they need to deliver dividends of democracy to the people,” Balogun said.

He added that the residents also pay their taxes to government so that some of the infrastructure could be provided.(NAN)

