Ezekwesili loses mum to cancer

A former presidential candidate and Minister of Education, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, has lost her mother, Mrs. Cecilia Nwayiaka Ujubuonu.

An official press statement, made available to the media on Monday by Ezekwesili’s Spokesperson and Publicist, Mr. Ozioma Ubabukoh, stated that Mrs. Ujubuonu died in the late hours of Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was aged 78.

An indigene of Ndodolu Village, Umunuko, Ukpor, in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, she was widowed after the death of her husband, Benjamin Ujubuonu, in 1988.

Born on April 18, 1942, Ujubuonu, a retired businesswoman, devoted her life to her children, grandchildren, the church and service to humanity.

She died in the arms and home of her daughter, Ezekwesili, in Abuja on Sunday night from cancer.

Until her death, she was a member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

