Obaseki probes Oba Market fire

Share the news













The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has set-up an investigation committee to unravel the cause of the fire which razed parts of Oba Market in Kings Square, Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The governor disclosed this during a visit to the market for an on-the-spot assessment of the incident reported to have occurred in the early hours of Monday, June 22, 2020.

Obaseki, who sympathised with the traders that lost their goods to the fire, said the investigation committee has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the unfortunate incident.

The governor said efforts are ongoing to ascertain the victims who lost their goods to the inferno for adequate compensation.

According to the governor, “The investigation committee will consist of officials of Oredo Local Government Council, the Nigeria Police Force, Federal Fire Service, State Fire Service, Directorate of State Services (DSS), and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duty, Hon. Yakubu Gowon.

“The committee will also ensure that suspected arsonists who perpetuated the dastardly act are arrested and prosecuted.”

Obaseki said the committee is suspected to submit its report within 10 days and advise on measures to equitably rehabilitate the victims.

Related

Share the news













No tags for this post.