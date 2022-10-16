Enugu govt suspends traditional ruler over insecurity

By Alex Enebeli

The Enugu State Government has suspended the traditional ruler of Ekpulato Mgbowo in Awgu Council Area of the state, Igwe Greg Ituma, over security issues.

The suspension is contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Chieftaincy Matters, Dr Charles Egumgbe, on Saturday in Enugu.

The statement said that the suspension was sequel to allegations of conduct inimical to the security of the state.

It added that the suspension of Ituma would subsist pending investigations, subsequent findings and recommendations to the state government. (NAN)

