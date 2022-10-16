NCC, group celebrate rural women farmers, encourage ICT for production

By Stellamaris Ashinze

Women in Technology (WITIN) on Saturday celebrated rural women farmers for their contributions in food production and urged them to embrace technology for food security.

The Convener, Women in Technology (WITIN), Mrs Martha Alade, said that the celebration was to bring women to the table for their voices to be heard.

Alade said that it was also to commemorate the International Rural Women’s Day with women farmers from Badagry.

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC), Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, said at the event in Lagos that rural women farmers should leverage technology to boost food production

Danbatta said that Telecommunications and Information Communications Technology (ICT) pays a role in bringing  efficiency  in food production.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oct 15. has been set aside by the United Nations as the International  Rural Women’s Day.

The EVC was represented at the event by Mrs Oladoyin Aiyenitaju.

The theme of the programme is: “Rural Women Cultivating Good  Food for All.”

The EVC said that modern agricultural technology increases employment,  efficiency in production and time and cost reduction.

‘’Today, telecommunications industry plays a crucial role in providing  the requisite support for the diversification  of the economy through  improving  the knowledge economy using ICT as an enabler.

‘’Today telecommunications has enhanced  human capabilities  in areas such as health,  education, agriculture,  finance, transportation,  commerce, governance,’” he said.

The EVC said that understanding the important role  played by the ICT in bringing  efficiency into food for people in rural areas especially  the rural women, cannot be overemphasised.

He said that the NCC under the supervision of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy in partnership with the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) is committed  to digital inclusivity.

He decried the low representation of girls in Science  Technology  Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) studies across the world.

Danbatta stressed the need to encourage more girls and strong women to actively  pursue career in STEM  to bridge the extant digital divide.

He said that the NCC has set up Public  Access  Point and ICT Training  centre connecting all universities, colleges and hospitals.

The EVC also congratulated the ITU Secretary–General elect, Ms Doreen Bogdan-Martin, for her participation at the event and on her appointment as the first female Secretary-General.

Bogdan-Martin, in her goodwill message, promised to help the rural women to have safe and meaningful  quality living access to women farmers.

She said that the theme  of this year  International  Day of Rural Women’s Day was apt because of the role played by women in the world.

According  to her,  technology is helping  women farmers in monitoring crops , predicting weather conditions as well as combating agricultural  pest.

Bogdan-Martin  said that she would be working with the NCC to fight gender inequality.

(NAN)