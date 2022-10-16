NCC, group celebrate rural women farmers, encourage ICT for production

By Stellamaris Ashinze

Women in Technology (WITIN) on Saturday celebrated rural women farmers for their contributions in food production and urged them to embrace technology for food security.

The Convener, Women in Technology (WITIN), Mrs Martha Alade, said that the celebration was to bring women to the table for their voices to be heard.

Alade said that it was also to commemorate the International Rural Women’s Day with women farmers from Badagry.

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC), Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, said at the event in Lagos that rural women farmers should leverage technology to boost food production

Danbatta said that Telecommunications and Information Communications Technology (ICT) pays a role in bringing efficiency in food production.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oct 15. has been set aside by the United Nations as the International Rural Women’s Day.

The EVC was represented at the event by Mrs Oladoyin Aiyenitaju.

The theme of the programme is: “Rural Women Cultivating Good Food for All.”

The EVC said that modern agricultural technology increases employment, efficiency in production and time and cost reduction.

‘’Today, telecommunications industry plays a crucial role in providing the requisite support for the diversification of the economy through improving the knowledge economy using ICT as an enabler.

‘’Today telecommunications has enhanced human capabilities in areas such as health, education, agriculture, finance, transportation, commerce, governance,’” he said.

The EVC said that understanding the important role played by the ICT in bringing efficiency into food for people in rural areas especially the rural women, cannot be overemphasised.

He said that the NCC under the supervision of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy in partnership with the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) is committed to digital inclusivity.

He decried the low representation of girls in Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) studies across the world.

Danbatta stressed the need to encourage more girls and strong women to actively pursue career in STEM to bridge the extant digital divide.

He said that the NCC has set up Public Access Point and ICT Training centre connecting all universities, colleges and hospitals.

The EVC also congratulated the ITU Secretary–General elect, Ms Doreen Bogdan-Martin, for her participation at the event and on her appointment as the first female Secretary-General.

Bogdan-Martin, in her goodwill message, promised to help the rural women to have safe and meaningful quality living access to women farmers.

She said that the theme of this year International Day of Rural Women’s Day was apt because of the role played by women in the world.

According to her, technology is helping women farmers in monitoring crops , predicting weather conditions as well as combating agricultural pest.

Bogdan-Martin said that she would be working with the NCC to fight gender inequality.

(NAN)

