#EndSARS: Lagos CP warns against planned protest

The Commissioner of in Lagos, CP Hakeem Odumosu, on Monday warned against any planned protest in the state.

A statement signed by the State Command’s Spokesperson, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, revealed that the command had received information of a planned protest mark year of the #EndSARS protest.

Ajisebutu warned that the would not hesitate use all legal means stop the protest from taking place following the experience of the last #EndSARS protest.

“Credible intelligence at the disposal of the command has revealed clandestine plans by some youths, individuals or groups embark on a protest today in commemoration of the year anniversary of #EndSARS.

“Lagosians and indeed Nigerians cannot afford relive the distasteful experience of last year’s protest which caused pain, anguish, needless loss of lives and wanton destruction of public and private property.

“In view of the volatility of the present situations in the country and the breakdown of law and order which the planned protest might cause, the Lagos State Command sternly warns against any form of protest today.

“The command wishes use this medium warn the youth, groups or associations planning such protest jettison the idea forthwith.

“The police in the state will not fold their arms and allow some misguided elements disrupt the peace and serenity currently being enjoyed in the state.

forestall breakdown of law and order, the police will use all legitimate means within their constitutional powers suppress the planned protest,” he said.

Ajisebutu also urged parents and guardians advise their children against participating in the planned protest.

He said individuals or groups sponsoring such a protest were also warned desist from such unpatriotic plan or face the full wrath of the law.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, assures all law-abiding residents of the state go about their legitimate businesses without fear of harassment or intimidation.

“Adequate and additional security measures have been put in place ensure protection of their lives and property today and even beyond ,” he added. (NAN)

