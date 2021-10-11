ALGON partners firm to sensitise on unified tax structure for transportation sector

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) has partnered with ATD Global Security Services to sensitise on a unified tax structures initiative in the transportation sector, according to the Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Mr Olakunle Johnson.

Johnson, who disclosed this to newsmen in Lagos, on Sunday, said the initiative would stop multiple taxation on commercial transporters as revenue frittered away by individuals could be well accounted for and used for the common good of Nigerians.This would further change the face of our economy, that is why ALGON came up with the initiative to make sure every Nigerian paid only one tax, he said.“

The security challenges in the transportation sector, where travelling is now a dreadful venture, will be adequately addressed as a sticker is readily afforded.“The sticker will have a code-7744 for any driver or transporter that has the sticker pasted in front of his vehicle anywhere he is going to across the federation.“If they have any challenges with the police, military, hoodlums or bandits and all others should quickly call 7744, and they will come to their rescue.“The response time will be fast and sharp because we have existing synergy with the state Commissioners of Police, the military, Civil Defence, DSS and other local security apparatus.“Local Government Chairmen will also form their monitoring units to monitor every local government roads.“

My charge to our people out there is for them to comply with the order of the federal government and the local governments, who are the grassroots,” he said.Johnson said the firm was also collaborating with Mikano International Limited, to aid mobility for their operations across the federation.He added that the firm was the agent for the implementation of the Federal Government and states, while ALGON initiated the National Anti-Multiple Taxation Scheme (NAMTAXS) and the National Transit Insurance Scheme (NATIS).He lamented the negative impact on the national economy, as over N30 trillion was fleeced into private hands through illegal multiple taxation on commercial transporters across the nation, and which was not remitted to federal government’s coffers.This, he said, had stalled development and greatly incapacitated government, as the private individuals sabotaged the economy and raised serious security concerns.Johnson said the firm would commence training of Nigerians across the South-West region, in the first leg of implementation of the initiative.“There will be training of potential employees for the sensitisation of the National Anti-Multiple Taxation Scheme (NAMTAXS) in support of the National Transit Insurance Scheme.“

Trainees are expected to arrive early to the training location at the Nigeria Police College, Ikeja- Lagos on Monday, Oct. 11.“The training exercise is in two batches while trainees are counselled to check the prospectus recruitment list to ascertain the batches schedule for accreditation,” he said.ALGON’s President, Mr Kolade Alabi, championed the cause for us to have a unified levy system in Nigeria, which will reduce hyperinflation currently facing our economy.

Alabi, while commenting on the partnership, affirmed that the initiative would go a long way to rejig Nigeria’s economy as the discouraging effect of multiple taxation on transport fares would be abated. (NAN)

