El-Rufai condemns attack on worshippers

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has condemned in the strongest terms an attack against worshippers on Sunday morning by gunmen.

A statement signed by the Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, Samuel Aruwan, said security agencies reported to the Government that the attack occurred at ECWA Church, Gabaciwa in Kachia local government.

According to the report, a life was lost and some worshippers were seriously injured, and they have been rushed to a medical facility.

The security agencies are obtaining further details, on which the government will update the public in due course.

The Governor who expressed sadness over the incident, described it as an evil act targetting innocent citizens exercising their constitutional and universal rights to religious freedom.

El-Rufai added that the attack on the worshippers was a divisive intent of the criminals leveraging religious sensitivity.

The Governor condoled with the ECWA Church and the family of the deceased in particular, and prayed for the repose of the soul of the worshipp

El-Rufai who is awaiting further reports on the incident has directed the Kaduna State State Emergency Management Agency to assess the area and provide succor to the victims receiving medical attention.

Similarly, the Governor has condoled with the family of one Nasiru Abdullahi of Gobirawan Kamacha in Bina general area of Igabi local government who was killed by armed bandits. The Governor also prayed for the repose of his soul.

As of the time of this update, the government was awaiting other situation reports from security agencies.

