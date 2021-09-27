EFCC Arrests 28 for Alleged Internet Fraud

The Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, today Friday, September 24, 2021, arrested 28 suspected internet fraudsters.

Seventeen (17) of the suspects were arrested in Awka, Anambra State while 11 others were arrested in Enugu, Enugu State, following actionable intelligence on their alleged involvement in internet fraud.

The suspects are: Afam Onu, Frank Offiah, Christopher Anakudo, Steven Ofodili, Sochima Theophilus, Jude Chibuzo, David Ebubechukwu, Victor Okechukwu, Nwazaku Ifeanyi, Ogbonna Amarachi, Nwachukwu Ugochukwu, Ebube Sunday, Chidiebere Eze, Nwakoye Emmanuel, Francis Alexander, Nwoba Nnanna and Nwazaku Kelechi.

Others include Chimdindu Nwakanma, Daniel Onyekachukwu, Peter Nnopuechi, Collins Chukwuma, Ngene Emmanuel. Ani Franklyn, Onah Chimere, Onah Olisaemeka, Chidebere Nnamani and Ernest Okorie arinze

Some of the items recovered from them include one Toyota Corolla Altis with registration number FGG-194-AJ, one Toyota Avalon with registration number BWR-169-CB, one Toyota Venza with registration number AGG-559-TN, one Lexus ES350 with registration number BZR- 535-FF , one Mercedes Benz GLK 350 with registration number LND-241-FM, laptops, mobile phones and title documents

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigations are concluded.

