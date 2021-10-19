Eid-El-Maluud: FRSC warns motorists against reckless driving, speed

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Tuesday, urged motorists and other road users to avoid reckless driving during the Eid-El-Maluud celebration.

The FRSC made the appeal in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Mr Bisi Kazeem, in Abuja.

Kazeem called on motorists to exhibit more patience and resist the temptation to violate stipulated speed limits on all roads in the country.

He said that the call came as part of sensitisation programmes targeted at reinforcing and consolidating existing efforts and strategies of the Corps.

This, he said, was to ensure a safer motoring environment during El Maluud celebration.

He said that a crash free mobility was a possibility in the nation and the principal road use attribute that could lead to zero crashes on our roads was discipline and absolute compliance with established traffic rules and regulations.

According to him, a disciplined driver saves lives.

“When pedestrians comply with the use of walkways and pedestrian bridges where provided, when drivers desist from taking intoxicating substances before mounting the wheels.

“When they observe and obey the traffic lights and all speed limits, when they regularly maintain their vehicles, avoid overloading, dangerous and reckless driving.

“And becoming more tolerant with other road users; the carnages on our roads would have been reduced drastically, ” he added.

Kazeem admonished the motoring public to imbibe safe road use attributes as they commute across the country, noting that the Corps would as usual ensure enhanced visibility of personnel around all corridors.

He noted that the celebration was taking place during the ember months where the roads tend to be busier by the day.

Kazeem said that the Corps had observed that a key characteristics of the ember period over the years was an upsurge in traffic volume, as road users become impatient.

He, however, wished the entire Muslim community a hitch free celebration calling on the motoring public to utilise all FRSC social media handles.

“Facebook.com//frscnigeria,Instagram.com//frscnigeria, twitter.com//frscnigeria, for necessary updates and in case of emergency, call the 122 toll free number.

“The National Traffic Radio live lines: 08052998090, 09067000015, and 08052998012 which are available means to reach FRSC to report Traffic situations anywhere in the Country.(NAN).

