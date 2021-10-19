Eid-el-Maulud: Reps deputy minority whip tasks Muslims on love, kindness, peace

The Deputy Minority Whip in the Federal House of Representatives, Abdul-Majid Adekoya, has enjoined Muslim faithful to imbibe the spirit of love, kindness  and peace at Eid-el-Maulud.

Adekoya spoke in a statement issued in Ago Iwoye on Tuesday by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Taiwo Nodiru.

Adekoya, representing Ijebu North, Ijebu and Ogun Waterside Federal Constituency, felicitated with the entire Muslim world on the occasion of the 2021 celebration of the birth of Prophet Muhammed.

The lawmaker urged the global Muslim community to always uphold the teachings of Prophet Muhammed.

He called on Muslim faithful to always embrace the spirit of forgiveness and support less privileged in the society.

Adekoya charged them to be tolerant with non Muslims and also shun any act that could to religious crises, saying “Islam is a religion of peace.”

He promised to ensure that more dividends of democracy cuts across his federal constituency .

He appreciated the League of Imams and Alfas across Ijebu Land for their continuous prayers and support promising to always uphold the tenets of Islam as a federal lawmaker. (NAN)

