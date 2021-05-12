Eid-el-fitr: Tambuwal’s aide donates textiles, foodstuffs to physically challenged persons 

The Special Adviser to Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Physically Persons, Mr Abdulaziz Ibrahim has distributed foodstuffs and clothing materials to people with disabilities in the state.

Ibrahim told the newsmen in Sokoto gesture began on Monday, and was to assist them celebrate the Sallah festival with ease.

He said the beneficiaries included albinos, lepers and those with sight, hearing and physical problems from across the 23 local areas in the state.

Ibrahim noted gesture was on the of Gov.  Tambuwal, in line with administration’s policy of providing succour to physically persons.

According to him, the state had sustained the payment of N6,500 monthly stipends to physically persons, as part of measures to street begging.

The Special Adviser said gesture had assisted the beneficiaries to engage in small scale businesses.

He enjoined the beneficiaries to live in peace, support policies and pray for the success of the administration. (NAN)

