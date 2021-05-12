The Special Adviser to Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Physically Challenged Persons, Mr Abdulaziz Ibrahim has distributed foodstuffs and clothing materials to people with disabilities in the state.

Ibrahim told the newsmen on Wednesday in Sokoto that the gesture began on Monday, and was to assist them celebrate the Sallah festival with ease.

He said the beneficiaries included albinos, lepers and those with sight, hearing and physical problems from across the 23 local government areas in the state.

Ibrahim noted that the gesture was on the orders of Gov. Tambuwal, in line with his administration’s policy of providing succour to physically challenged persons.

According to him, the state government had sustained the payment of N6,500 monthly stipends to physically challenged persons, as part of measures to prevent street begging.

The Special Adviser said that the gesture had assisted the beneficiaries to engage in small scale businesses.

He enjoined the beneficiaries to live in peace, support government policies and pray for the success of the administration. (NAN)

