VSF assesses damages in Geidam after insurgents attack

May 12, 2021



The Victims Support Fund (VSF) has assessed damages caused by the recent attack in Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe by insurgents.

Prof. Nana Tanko, the Executive VSF, who made this known briefing newsmen on Wednesday in Geidam, said the assessment was to help the VSF render appropriate support victims.

She said the exercise was based on the directives of the VSF Chairman, Theophilus Danjuma, who also condemned the act and sympathised with the victims.

The said that the assessment team visited some IDPs camps in Gashua to indemnify their needs, the  Army command in Geidam and Hospital where the insurgents stole some drugs.

She added that the team also paid sympathy visit to the District of Geidam and interacted with members who have already returned to their homes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the VSF team was accompanied by officials of Yobe State Emergency Management Agency. (NAN)

