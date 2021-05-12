The Victims Support Fund (VSF) has assessed damages caused by the recent attack in Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe by insurgents.

Prof. Nana Tanko, the Executive Director VSF, who made this known while briefing newsmen on Wednesday in Geidam, said the assessment was to help the VSF render appropriate support for the victims.

She said the exercise was based on the directives of the VSF Chairman, Theophilus Danjuma, who also condemned the act and sympathised with the victims.

The director said that the assessment team visited some IDPs camps in Gashua to indemnify their needs, the Army command in Geidam and General Hospital where the insurgents stole some drugs.

She added that the team also paid sympathy visit to the District Head of Geidam and interacted with community members who have already returned to their homes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the VSF team was accompanied by officials of Yobe State Emergency Management Agency. (NAN)

