Eid-el-fitr: Ortom calls for fervent prayers for peace, unity of Nigeria

May 11, 2021



As Muslims celebrate 2021 Eid-el-Fitr across the world, the State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has called for sustained prayers for peace and unity of the country.

contained in a press statement on Tuesday signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Terver Akase and made available to the of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi.

Ortom, in the statement, said he believed that prayers, commitment on the part of and the people, the wave of killings, kidnappings, herdsmen attacks and banditry would be surmounted.

He said the peace, security and unity of the country be placed above personal and sectional interests, as keeping Nigeria safe and united a task for all its citizens.

The governor urged Muslims in the state to promote the values and lessons of such as piety, generosity, peaceful coexistence and justice.

He acknowledged and appreciated the prayers made by the Muslim community any time the state confronted by challenges.

Ortom assured people that the security of and property would remain the priority of his administration.

He wished all Muslims peaceful Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.(NAN)

