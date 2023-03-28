EFCC Arrests 18 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Uyo

Operatives of the Uyo Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday, March 24, 2023 arrested eighteen (18) suspected internet fraudsters at different locations in Uyo and Mberebe, in Etinan Local Government Areas of Akwa Ibom State.

The suspects whose ages range between 19 and 31, were arrested following actionable intelligence linking them to alleged online criminal activities.

Items recovered from them include laptops, mobile phones and a Point of Sale (POS) machine.

The suspects will be arraigned as soon as the investigations are concluded