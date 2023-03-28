Galaxy Backbone Seeks EFCC’s Collaboration on Cyber Security, Training

Managing Director of Galaxy Backbone Limited, Professor Muhammad Bello Abubakar has called for a working relationship and active collaboration between his Agency and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in the areas of training and cyber security.

He made the call in Abuja on Monday, March 27, 2023 while on a courtesy visit to the EFCC Chairman, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa at the Corporate Headquarters of the Commission.

Abubakar said his Agency was desirous of exploring possibilities of collaboration with the EFCC in the areas of cyber security, storage of data and personnel training.

“We give training, particularly Information Communication Technology, ICT, training, which I believe organizations like the EFCC would want to explore to train their personnel to keep them abreast of the current cyber security challenges”, he said.

He congratulated the EFCC on the successes and achievements recorded since the Chairman assumed the leadership of the Commission.

“I will start by congratulating the Chairman on the achievements and the successes he has recorded since his appointment as the Executive Chairman of the Commission.

“It was truly a very wise decision for the government to have a pioneer cadet of the Commission as the head of the EFCC”

Responding, Bawa said the EFCC could not have recorded the referenced successes without leveraging technology in its day to day activities, ranging from case file management system, human resources management to the creation of a corruption reporting application, Eagle Eye App, among others.

“There is no way we can do this kind of job here without leveraging ICT… One of the things that we have done is developing software that could in the long run make us paperless,” he said.

He called for what he described as the creation of an e-governance structure that would ensure that most ministries, departments and agencies, MDAs, of government are integrated electronically.