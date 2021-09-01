Edo set to contain flooding

Edo State Emergency Management Agency says it has made adequate arrangements to prevent and address flooding in the event that it occurs.

Its Director, Mrs Carol Odion, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Wednesday that the agency had carried out sensitisation programmes in the 18 local government areas of the state on flooding.

She said the agency had also constructed temporary shelters for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) ahead of any emergency evacuation.

“We have cleared and prepared the IDP camps in Etsako Central Local Government Area and the one at Esan South East Council area.

“We have some relief materials like beddings and foodstuffs to cater to their needs in the event of evacuation.

“We have also advised those at the riverine areas on the need to move upland.’’ She said.

Similarly, Mr Lucky Wasa, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment and Sustainability, said that government was collaborating with relevant stakeholders, especially local council areas on flooding.

“We are quite aware of the warning that has been given as regards the states that will likely experience flooding this year. We are working to prevent and mitigate the impact erosion will have on our people.

“We have started massive desilting of drains across the state. We are working with the council areas and focusing on councils that are prone to flooding,’’ Wasa said.

An environmentalist and lecturer at Auchi Polytechnic, Mr Bartholomew Edigan, noted in his contribution, however, that the people have a greater role to play to stave flooding and erosion.

“People must avoid building on waterways and should also channel water through drainages,’’ he stressed, (NAN)

