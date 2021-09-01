Sen. Mark eulogizes Ogbeha at 74, says he’s a dependable ally

Former President of the Senate, David Mark, has showered encomium on Sen. Jonathan Tunde Ogbeha who turned 74 on Wednesday, September 1,In a goodwill message to commemorate Ogbeha’s birthday, contained in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Paul Mumeh, Sen. Mark described Ogbeha as a reliable and dependable confidant who stands to be counted when it matters.Mark stated that Ogbeha is a man of vision and courage who has a track record of accomplishments.

Ogbeha and Mark were classmates at the Nigeria Military School (NMS), Zaria, and at the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, between 1962 and 1970.Ogbeha is pioneer military Governor of Akwa Ibom State and later former Bendel State while Mark was the military Governor of Niger State during former military President Ibrahim Babangida years.

The duo retired the same day as Brigadiers General in the Nigerian Army.Ogbeha was a Senator for Kogi West Senatorial Zone between 1999 and 2007 while Mark represented Benue South Senatorial Zone in the Senate from 1999 to 2019.Sen. Mark prayed that the Almighty God continues to bless Ogbeha with good health, wisdom and peace in the years to come. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...