Edo: Human Rights Lawyer Condemns Illegal Sale of Ugheoloko Ancestral Burial Ground

By Chimezie Godfrey

He said,”It is with sadness I received the news of the illegal and reprehensible sale of my descendants and ancestral Ugheoloko burial ground in Iyakpi, Etsako West Local Government Area, Edo State, by unknown persons to land speculators.

“This sacred ground, which holds the remains of my father, grandfather, grandmother, great grandfather and mother, and my generations of forebears stretching back to the first settlers who migrated from Uhen near Benin, represents a profound cultural and historical legacy. The desecration of this burial ground is not only an affront to the Ugheoloko descendants but also an attack on the heritage and dignity of my entire community.

“This disturbing illegal sale appears to be driven by the sinister desires of buyers seeking to mine human skulls and bones for ritual purposes. Such criminal acts not only undermine the sanctity of human life and the sacredness of burial grounds but also violate fundamental rights, cultural heritage, and societal norms. I call on the Nigeria Police Force to immediately investigate this criminal act and bring the perpetrators to justice, emphasising that such actions threaten to erode the moral and legal fabric of society.

“Furthermore, I am urging the Government of Edo State to take decisive steps to protect and preserve ancestral burial grounds across the state from desecration and unlawful acquisition. Also, I appeal to community leaders, civil society organisations, and well-meaning Nigerians to join in condemning this heinous act and ensuring that the Ugheoloko burial ground is reclaimed, restored, and preserved for posterity.

“The memories and legacies of the departed must be honoured, and steps must be taken to prevent further desecration of ancestral heritage.”