Moses Bliss welcomes first child with wife

Nigerian Gospel singer, Moses Bliss and his wife, Marie Wiseborn, on Friday announced the birth of their first child, a boy.



By Taiye Olayemi

Nigerian Gospel singer, Moses Bliss and his wife, Marie Wiseborn, on Friday announced the birth of their first child, a boy.

The artiste, who took to his Instagram page, @mosesbliss, to make the announcement, also disclosed the release of a single entitled “Doing of the Lord”.

He wrote: “This is the doing of the Lord.

“We are in awe of His mercy . Join us to thank God for blessing our family with a baby boy.

“This song is our testimony. The official video is now out on my YouTube channel.”

Renowned Gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey, took to the comment section to congratulate the couple.

Bassey wrote, “Let me quickly apply as a trumpet and music teacher for the boy o! : This is the doing of the Lord. Congratulations my dear brother and sister.”

Also, Tim Godfrey, dropped an heart emoji, to congratulate the couple. (NAN)