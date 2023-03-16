DSS arrests 2 over call for violence in Kano

By Monday Ijeh

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested two suspects over alleged call and deliberate incitement for violence in parts of Kano State.

Dr Peter Afunanya, the Public Relations Officer of DSS said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the suspects had separately recorded messages and shared through various social media channels.

”In those potentially harmful messages, they specifically championed certain political interests and called on their supporters to violently attack those opposed to them.

”The suspects also called for attacks on security personnel during the Saturday Governorship and House of Assembly election in the state.

”A particular political party in Kano threatened to organise protest march in the metropolis as a result of the planned attacks,” the DSS said.

He said the political party planned to storm offices of some security agencies on March 16 in solidarity for the suspects.

“While the Service alerts the public of this planned illegal action, it calls on the concerned party to shelve it forthwith or be ready to face the consequences.

”The DSS will not idly watch misguided persons or groups undermine the peace and security of the state.

“The leadership of the said party should rein in its members and urge them to desist from conducts capable of causing a breakdown of law and order in Kano and its environs before, during and after the scheduled election,” the state department said.

Afunanya said that the DSS was collaborating with sister security agencies to ensure that adequate security was provided for a successful electoral exercise.

According to him, aside Kano, the Service has recently arrested similar subversive elements that threatened violence in other states of the federation.

The DSS spokesman said the service had on March 8, enjoined politicians to engage constructively and shun violence, fake news and hate speech.

He said the DSS had called on political players to abide by the letters of the electoral act and guidelines and contribute to the sustenance of peace and democracy in Nigeria. (NAN)