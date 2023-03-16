Boko Haram: Zulum donates 6 surveillance vehicles to troops, civilian JTF

By Hamza Suleiman

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno on Thursday donated six surveillance vehicles to troops and the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) fighting Boko Haram in Izge community in Gwoza Local Government area of the state.

Zulum, who made the donation during a working visit to the town said that the vehicles would enhance security around the community.

He said that the vehicles include three for the military and three for volunteers, made up of the CJTF, hunters and vigilantes fighting alongside the military.

NAN reports that the governor also donated hundreds of wrappers and brocade to 4,000 residents of Izge.

In addition to the social support, the governor directed the renovation and equipping of Izge Primary Health Centre, and the fencing of Primary and Secondary Schools in the community.

“We are here basically to support our brothers and sisters in Izge to provide humanitarian support and to examine the capability of the institutions in this town, especially the school, the hospital and other public structures.

“We want to construct the road from here (Izge) to Gwoza through Bita and from here (Izge) to our own side of Gulak (in Adamawa State) insha’Allah”, the Governor said.

The governor also announced the state government’s plan to resettle displaced residents of Yamtake, Bita and Modube communities in different parts of Gwoza Local Government Area, following restoration of relative peace.(NAN)