The Katsina Government is to spend N1.8 billion on the expansion and modification of the Sulma Earth Dam in Kafur Local Government, as part of measures to enhance dry season farming in the state.

Dr Abba Abdalla, the Special Adviser to Gov. Aminu Masari on Agriculture and Natural Resources, made this known while speaking to newsmen in Kafur local government.”The Sulma Dam project has great potentials of boosting agricultural production and enhancing other socio–economic activities.”

The state government had also constructed a solar dryer, used in drying and preservation of crops such as tomatoes, onions and peppers,” he said.He said that the state government would continue to create market for the farm produce during dry season to encourage farmers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state assembly in 2019, approved the rehabilitation and expansion of the Sulma Dam in Kafur LGA, with the construction of access roads.NAN also reports that the proposed project will also involve the construction of a two No. 40kw capacity hydropower plant, turbines, transformers, installation of two 33kv transmission lines, generators and other ancillary facilities. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

