Dry season farming: Katsina govt to spend N1.8bn on Sulma dam expansion

April 7, 2021



 The Katsina Government is to  spend N1.8 billion on the expansion and modification of the Sulma Earth Dam in Kafur Local Government, as part of measures to enhance dry season farming in the state.

Dr Abba Abdalla, the  Special Adviser to Gov. Aminu Masari on Agriculture and Natural Resources,  this known while to newsmen in Kafur local government.”The Sulma Dam project has great potentials of boosting agricultural and enhancing other socio– activities.”

The state  government had also constructed a solar dryer, used in drying and preservation of crops such as tomatoes, onions and peppers,” said. said that the state government would continue to market for the farm produce  during dry season to encourage farmers.

The News Agency of Nigeria () reports that the state assembly in 2019,  approved the rehabilitation and expansion of  the Sulma Dam in Kafur LGA, with the construction of access roads. also reports that the project will also involve the construction of a two No. 40kw hydropower plant, turbines, transformers, installation of two 33kv transmission lines, generators and other ancillary facilities. ()

