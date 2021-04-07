Connected Development (CODE), an NGO, has urged the Kaduna State Government to involve women in leadership positions and emergency responses in the state.

CODE’s Senior Programme Manager, Mrs Lucy Abagi, made the appeal in a statement in Kaduna on Wednesday.

Abagi said that the organisation had visited heads of relevant Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) and other government officials in March to rally support for women participation in leadership positions.

She explained that the five-day advocacy visit in partnership with UN Women was under the Strengthening State Capacities and Women’s Participation in COVID Response and Peace Building Initiatives project.

According to her, the aim is to get more females involved in the decisions making process around COVID-19 at the government level.

“This is very important as many women in Rigasa community of Igabi Local Government Area of the state said they have not benefited from any palliative distributed by the state government.

“This project hopes to ensure that women in marginalised communities have access to COVID-19 relief materials being distributed by the state government and other partners.

“Connected Development is hopeful that the newly established partnership with the state government would help in increasing women’s participation in COVID-19 response and impact positively on marginalised women in rural communities.”

Abagi said that 11 key government officials had so far signed a pledge card in support of women participation in leadership and decision-making processes in the state.

She identified some of them as Mrs Saude Atoyebi, Deputy Chief of Staff to Gov. Nasir El-Rufai; the Chief of Staff, Muhammad Abdullahi; and Special Advisor to the Governor on Creative Arts and Development, Ms Halima Idris.

Abagi said that the Commissioner for Health, Dr Amina Mohammed-Baloni; Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Ja’afaru Sani; and Commissioner for Planning and Budget Commission, Mr Thomas Gyang, also signed the pledge card.

“The Emir of Zazzau, Amb. Nuhu Bamalli, and Sen. Uba Sani (Kaduna Central) also signed,’’ she said. (NAN)

